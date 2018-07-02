State fair to focus on promoting best of Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Officials say this year's Ohio State Fair will focus on promoting the best the state has to offer in areas including Ohio's agricultural industry.

The 2018 state fair will be held July 25 through Aug. 5 at the Ohio Expo Center in Columbus. Fair officials say this year's event includes a wide range of food, entertainment, agriculture, livestock and art exhibitions. Highlighted traditions and interactive displays for all ages also will be available.

Livestock exhibitions will include cattle, goats, poultry, sheep, llamas, horses, swine, rabbits and more. Horticulture and floriculture competitions will include giant pumpkins and floral arrangements among other contests.

This year's event will be the 165th Ohio State Fair.