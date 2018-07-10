State cuts lead to UI staff cuts, university center closures

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — The University of Iowa plans to cut staff, sell property in Des Moines and make other moves in response to state funding reductions.

The university announced the move Tuesday in a news release, saying it will close seven centers and permanently furlough 33 full-time staffers whose positions are not directly tied to student instruction.

The centers closing are: the University of Iowa Center on Aging; Confucius Institute; Iowa Center for Assistive Technology Education and Research; Iowa Center for Higher Education; Labor Center; Office of Iowa Practice Opportunities; and UI Mobile Museum.

Since the 2016 fiscal year, the Iowa Legislature has cut UI's budget by $16 million. A midyear cut in April of nearly $5.5 million also forced the university to adopt a five-month moratorium on construction projects.

The university says it will continue to offer classes in Des Moines but will close the former AIB College of Business campus and will seek a buyer for the property.