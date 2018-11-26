State Bar reopens investigation of two Flagstaff attorneys

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The State Bar of Arizona has reopened its investigation of two Flagstaff attorneys representing a man in a fatal campus shooting.

The State Bar probe and the criminal case against Steven Jones are separate but related matters. A judge cited the initial probe in the latest delay of Jones' retrial.

Jones is accused of murder and aggravated assault in an October 2015 shooting on the Northern Arizona University campus.

One of the victims' mothers alleged two of Jones' attorneys — Ryan Stevens and Bruce Griffen — had a conflict of interest because they met with her son early on in the case.

The State Bar had dismissed the allegations, saying it didn't have clear and convincing evidence the attorneys violated ethical rules.

The mother appealed, and the dismissal recently was reversed.