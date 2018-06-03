Spokane police to arrest student who posted threats

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Spokane Police say they have obtained felony warrants for the arrest of a high school student accused of posting online threats against his school.

Police said Sunday that the suspect is currently receiving medical care but will be taken into custody once that is finished. A police spokeswoman declined Sunday to elaborate on why he was receiving treatment.

Nearly 1,000 students skipped school at Lewis and Clark High on Wednesday and several hundred more stayed home on Thursday because of the threats.

The high school in downtown Spokane has about 1,700 students.

Police say the student, who is an adult, is expected to be booked into Spokane County Jail on investigation of felony harassment and communicating with a minor for immoral purposes.