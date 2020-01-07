Spegal leads run of state title players on all-state teams

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Charlie Spegal spent four years breaking records and compiling honors.

Now the senior running back who led New Palestine to two straight undefeated seasons can add another award to his growing list: A second straight appearance on the The Associated Press Class 5A all-state team.

Spegal might have been the easiest selection of the six classes, selected by a panel of Indiana sports writers and broadcasters with input from the Indiana Football Coaches Association.

The 5-foot-11, 225-pound Spegal shattered state records for career yards (10,867) and career touchdown runs (173), becoming the first player in state history to produce two 3,000-yard seasons. Sammy Mireles of Elwood held the state's previous rushing record with 8,110 yards.

He led New Palestine to 28 consecutive wins and back-to-back state titles after leaving Delta following his sophomore season and set a national record in 2018 by running for 68 TDs.

As a result, Spegal was the runaway winner in the IndyStar Mr. Football Award balloting last month, was named the state's Gatorade player of the year and added another all-state selection to a resume that already included Class 4A honorable mention selections in 2016 and 2017 while playing for Delta.

Spegal didn't do all that by himself, of course. Two teammates, defensive lineman Kyle King and defensive back Maxen Hook, also made the Class 5A list.

And the state championship teams were again well-represented.

Western Boone quarterback Spencer Wright, the Mr. Football runner-up, and three of his teammates — receiver Connor Hole, offensive lineman Casey Foster and linebacker Brett Wethington — all were chosen.

Three seniors from state champion Carmel, including promising linebacker Ty Wise, were selected in Class 6A. Wise finished a distant third in the Mr. Football voting.

Evansville Memorial and East Noble, the two state finalists in Class 4A, each had two players selected. Evansville Memorial won its first 4A title 21-3 on Nov. 30.

The trend was even more pronounced in the smaller classes.

Running back Daylen Taylor led a group of five players from undefeated state champion Indianapolis Chatard on the Class 3A team while state finalists Lafayette Central Catholic and Indianapolis Lutheran combined to take eight of the 25 spots on the Class A team. Central Catholic captured the title by handing Lutheran its only loss of the season, 29-28, and both teams had four players named to the teams.

The question now for Spegal and other all-state selections is what happens next?

Spegal turned down scholarship offers from Army and Indiana State, opting instead to join the home-state Hoosiers as a preferred walk-on. In Bloomington, he hopes to prove he can be every bit as successful at the college level as he was on the prep level and adding to his long list of accomplishments by earning a scholarship, playing time and, yes, perhaps even breaking more records.