Southern University Baton Rouge safe from accreditation loss

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Southern University's Baton Rouge campus is no longer in danger of losing an accreditation needed to receive federal grants.

The Advocate reports the school announced Friday the campus is back in the good graces of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges. The commission is one of six major higher education accreditation bodies in the nation. Unaccredited universities can't dispense federal financial assistance such as Pell Grants.

The commission placed the campus on the list of sanctioned schools last June, citing missed benchmarks for students, faculty and "institutional effectiveness." Now the school's New Orleans campus is in danger of losing the accreditation. The campus was told this month that it's on the list of sanctioned schools because of failure to comply with financial and governing board requirements.

___

Information from: The Advocate, http://theadvocate.com