South Carolina school district to close middle school

GAFFNEY, S.C. (AP) — Changes are ahead for teachers and students in South Carolina's Cherokee County.

The School Board on Tuesday voted to close Granard Middle School after the current school year.

WYFF-TV reports interim Superintendent Donald Andrews says the 65-year-old school has safety and health concerns and closing would save more than $11 million in repairs and maintenance costs.

About 550 students are enrolled at Granard. Andrews says the plan is to have about 450 of them attend Gaffney Middle next year, with the rest going to Ewing Middle. He says the district still needs to determine logistics, including transportation. He says the district will form a transition team, give the public a chance to weigh in and make plans to build a new middle school in three to five years.

