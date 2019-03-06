South Carolina House expected to approve education overhaul

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina House is expected to debate — and quickly pass — a massive bill overhauling education in the state.

The 80-plus page bill raises the minimum starting teacher pay to $35,000, gives the state education superintendent more ability to take over low-performing school districts and creates a $100 million fund a to help bring businesses to places where schools are poor and struggling.

Before debate even began Wednesday, Gov Henry McMaster posted on Twitter the House would take the first bold step to reform and the time to act was now.

The Legislative Black Caucus said Wednesday it will propose several changes, including requiring smaller class sizes in struggling school districts and a guaranteed 30-minute lunch break for teachers.

The Senate has its own, different education overhaul package.