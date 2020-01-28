Sorority to welcome students with intellectual disabilities

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri State University sorority has announced plans to offer full membership to students with intellectual disabilities.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that Xi Omicron Iota will be the first sorority to extend full membership to students enrolled in Bear POWER, an inclusive program for students with intellectual disabilities that started in January 2019.

Sorority vice president of recruitment Katy Millwood said a student from the program inquired about the option last year. In response, the sorority worked to change its membership bylaws. Its annual recruitment period is next week.

"We are just looking for women who are accommodating and inclusive," said Millwood, who is a junior in speech language pathology. “And we want women who will uphold our values of friendship, loyalty and sisterhood.”

Students enrolled in the five-semester Bear POWER program enroll in courses tailored to specific career goals, live on campus and complete career-related internships.

Five years ago, the Missouri State sorority changed its membership bylaws to include transgender students.