Shop serves coffee, food, business experience for students

In this March 13, 2019, photo students Alyssa Bennett, Paige Johnson, Julianne Plourde and Usman Khan meet at Stedman's Cafe inside Mammel Hall on the University of Nebraska at Omaha south campus in Omaha, Neb.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — What looks like a coffee shop at the University of Nebraska at Omaha is actually a laboratory of sorts for business students.

Stedman's Cafe has operated on the university's south campus for more than three years, providing part-time jobs for students and supervisory experience for some of them.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that business faculty member Ben Smith uses the cafe as a laboratory: Students examine large data sets from Stedman's to study the business and make recommendations on prices and staffing. Among the figures: 12-ounce brewed coffee (355 milliliters) is the most popular item, with more than 5,400 cups sold since opening.

By the end of January, Stedman's had generated a profit over three years of more than $71,000. Much of it went toward scholarships and student travel.

