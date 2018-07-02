Shooting near upstate NY community college

CORNING, N.Y. (AP) — An early-morning shooting near a community college has drawn a large police presence.

18 News reports that people living near SUNY Corning Community College in New York's Southern Tier received a phone alert from state police early Monday telling them to stay inside and to lock their doors. Police said later Monday morning it was an "active scene."

The college said in a Facebook post that the off-campus situation did not involve any of its students or personnel and that there was no threat to the campus.

State police did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

State police are using one of the college's parking lots as a command center during the investigation.

Information from: WETM-TV, http://www.wetmtv.com