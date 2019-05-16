Senate Democrats debut education bills as session looms

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Senate Democrats in West Virginia have debuted a series of bills ahead of a special legislative session on education.

The lawmakers posted eight bills online Thursday and say they'll be formally introduced Monday.

The proposals include expanding vocational programs to middle schools, a teacher pay raise and putting mental health professionals in schools.

The House and Senate were set to reconvene for the special session next week, but a Senate spokeswoman says they instead will be working on vetoed bills. She says education measures will be taken up in June.

Democratic Senate Minority Leader Roman Prezioso says he put the bills out as a compromise because there's no agreement between legislators.

Republicans in the GOP-controlled legislature are expected to push for charter schools and school vouchers in the special session.