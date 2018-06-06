Search for suspect cancels school in Palmyra-Eagle

TOWN OF EAGLE, Wis. (AP) — The Palmyra-Eagle Area School District has canceled classes as authorities in Waukesha County search for a man they describe as armed and dangerous.

Sheriff's deputies began searching for 43-year-old Jonathan Pogreba Tuesday night near Eagle. Pogreba is accused of assaulting his wife who filed for divorce Monday and of firing a gunshot at a family member before fleeing. The Eagle Police Department warned area residents Tuesday night to stay in their homes with doors locked.

Dozens of officers, using search dogs and drones, searched for Pogreba, checking gas stations and restaurants. School district officials say classes were canceled Wednesday "due to concerns for student and staff member safety."

Pogreba has not been formally charged with a crime.