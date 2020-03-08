School's Agriculture Department opens doors for many careers

JACKSON, Tenn. (AP) — Just off of Ridgecrest Road, there’s a 9,000 square-ft.-commercial-sized greenhouse where teenagers grow and harvest food for their peers to eat and raise plants and fish to sell to businesses and individuals. The building next to it has a dog sign outside, signage for Crusader Cuts – a student-run dog grooming business. On Tuesday's and Thursday's, community members can be seen dropping their dogs off for their appointments.

The building houses a couple of classrooms, where students learn the science of agriculture when they aren’t nursing goats, clipping dog nails or growing plants and raising fish in the greenhouse.

All of this is at Liberty High School as part of its agricultural department.

Liberty High teacher Tom Johnson teaches agricultural science as a beginner course before students choose either the plant pathway, such as greenhouse management and aquiculture taught by Teresa Crouse or the animal pathway, such as dog grooming and veterinary science taught by Megan Aiosa.

The hands-on experience of working in the greenhouse and in dog grooming teach students to problem-solve and understand real-life situations, which makes them comprehend and retain the information, Crouse said.

“If you read it in a book or hear it in a lecture, you’re going to retain some of that, but when you actually do the hands on, that’s the true learning that sticks with you,” Crouse said. “That hands-on learning – the comprehension and retention of knowledge is so much better doing the hands on.”

PLANT SIDE: GROWING PLANTS FOR PEERS TO EAT; RAISING PLANTS AND FISH TO SELL

At lunch, Liberty students have fresh vegetables, such as lettuce, cucumbers and tomatoes. The school actually buys the products from the agricultural department, which uses those funds as well as revenue from its other sales for supplies for teachers and students to use.

Students in Crouse’s agricultural class harvest, package and immediately deliver the vegetables to the cafeteria. And, if there are enough supplies, the agricultural department supplies products to the culinary department at Liberty.

Students also grow seasonal plants, such as bedding plants, hanging plants, flowering crops for spring, house plants and poinsettias or Christmas plants.

In another part of the greenhouse are tanks of water filled with fish, two tanks with 18,000 gallons and one with 7,000 gallons.

Students raise tilapia and koi fish, which requires students to test water quality daily before feeding the fish as well as knowing what to do if it’s contaminated.

They raise the tilapia to sell to a farm management company in the spring and the Japanese koi fish - often used for ornamental value in ponds and water gardens - to sell to individuals and businesses from different states.

There’s math and chemistry involved in caring for the fish, Crouse said.

The department sells out of everything it raises each year, but intentionally keeps varying sizes of the koi fish to have for the next year.

Working in the greenhouse is like lab work, Crouse said.

“You’re able to learn the things you have to in a classroom and immediately go out and apply what you’ve learned,” she said. “By doing that, students can comprehend it better."

“It develops their problem-solving skills because it’s not just a scenario. It’s real-life.”

During the product sells, customers ask students about the plants, including how to grow and maintain them or problems customers have.

The real-life work of maintenance and decision-making develop work ethic in the students, she said.

“I always want to make sure they understand that it doesn’t matter, always how smart you are,” she said. “If you don’t have a good work ethic, it’s really hard to progress in life.”

Every student has a job when the department sells its products. The jobs will rotate among each student, including being a greeter, plant maintenance/monitor, waiting on, checking out and helping customers and a student supervisor.

“You want them to learn all the jobs,” Crouse said. "Once everybody learns everything, they need to be able to supervise and check behind (others). They learn how to interact, relate to people and the right way to (correct others).”

Crouse has seen the program change from have a lot of students who lived in rural areas and who were exposed to it and understood it to students who don't have that exposure.

“Everybody’s got to eat,” Crouse said of the misconception that agriculture is manual labor. “When it comes down to it, you can have all these other jobs, but if you don’t have agriculture and food, that affects everybody.”

But, being in the program also exposes students to career awareness.

“I think more would be interested if they could see all the types of jobs,” she said.

ANIMAL SIDE TEACHES ASPECTS OF ANIMAL CARE, RESPONSIBILITY

For example, animal science teacher Megan Aiosa didn’t think of teaching agriculture as a career at first.

Growing up, her mom taught horseback riding.

“Just watching people learn what I’ve always done was neat to me,” Aiosa said. “Growing up on it, I didn’t understand that people didn’t know (about horses or how to be around them).”

That’s what it’s like for students exposed to the agricultural department at Liberty. The animal side of agricultural doesn’t just prepare students for vet jobs. Careers can include grooming, animal nutrition, agriculture sales or production, animal care or fitness and more.

“The cap is endless,” she said. “You get started, and everyone thinks vet and farmer. But, you can get into almost any career with animals."

Aiosa teaches small and large animal care and vet science. The small animal care class includes dog grooming; large animal care has goats, chickens and livestock; and vet science teaches medical terminology and works with small and large animals.

In each class, students learn general animal care, like different animal breeds and species, their nutritional, exercise and dietary requirements and their anatomy and physiology.

Students utilize that information if they have a pet, need to communicate with a vet, help animals, understand animals' use and for possible careers.

“I just love that they can get – whether they grew up around animals or not – that experience," Aiosa said. " A lot of people don’t get an experience with animals. I think it helps kids understand respect from the animals because they learn to read their behavior. It’s even harder when those animals can’t talk to you. It really makes those kids aware of their surroundings and their actions.”

For dog grooming in the small animal care classes, community members — after providing shot records and setting an appointment —- drop their dogs off as early as 6:30 a.m. and her classes can bathe, clip nails and cut their hair by the customers’ ideal pickup time.

Students are taking what they’ve learned outside of the Liberty’s walls and telling people about it, Aiosa said. For example, students tell community members, family and other teachers about the dog grooming and what they're learning.

“They are out there communicating with the public, and I didn’t have to tell them,” she said. “I get excited; it makes me feel great.”

For some students, the dog grooming is the favorite thing about the program, such as Liberty High junior Elizabeth Morgan.

Morgan joined the animal side of the agricultural department because she wants to become a vet. After working with small animals and building a bond with them, she still wants to pursue that dream. Because of the class, she said she’ll have more experience going into that career.

The class has taught her patience and how to take her time.

Growing up on a farm with two cows, two horses, two dogs and a goat, Morgan gained a passion for animals, which is why she wants to become a veterinarian.

Being in the program is about passion more than interest because passion makes the work easier, Morgan said.

The fact that Crouss discusses plant nutrition and that Aiosa discusses animal nutrition ties it together.

Taking the classes teaches them to be self-sustainable and learn where their food comes from.

“You don’t have to be a farmer to raise animals,” Aiosa said.

For Aiosa's classes, students gain life skills of responsibility, communication and accountability as well as how to think critically, brainstorm and problem solve.

“They all have something they have to do,” she said. “I don’t necessarily grade them on how exactly that dog looks, but did you try? Did you exhaust all your resources?”

That includes caring for animals that aren’t theirs, cleaning and using expensive equipment, informing Aiosa of concerns, communicating with their peers and the animals and working in uncomfortable situations.

For instance, students can get hurt if they don’t know a dog is scared, in which they’ve been taught to pay attention to verbal and nonverbal cues of the animal.

PROGRAM RAISES CAREER AWARENESS, TEACHES LIFE SKILLS

A lot of students do both the plant pathway and animal pathway, like Liberty junior Kylie Woolbright.

She first took small animal care because of the possibility of being a veterinarian, then greenhouse management because of the possibility of working in a greenhouse.

Taking the classes made her realize she would enjoy both careers but made her decision on which to pursue harder.

“Now, I’m like, ‘Can I do both?’” Woolbright said.

Providing customer service in selling plants has taught her respect and politeness, both of which will help her in getting a job.

“It’s going to help me in my career path,” she said.

As students grow in the program, Aiosa said she wants to prevent them from making mistakes but that’s not how they learn.

“They learn from their mistakes; they don’t do it again or they’re less likely to,” Aiosa said. “When mistakes are made, everyone else sees that that’s how they prevent that.”

The entire department is not only teaching life skills but also making students aware of the importance of agriculture.

“Everyone is involved in agriculture, no matter what you do,” Aiosa said. “Either you eat it, you wear it or you live it.”`