School officials deny harassing former student over comment

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota school district and high school principal have filed a response to a lawsuit, denying allegations they harassed a former student over a comment she made in the student newspaper.

The Argus Leader reports that Addison Ludwig's federal lawsuit accuses Elk Point-Jefferson High School Principal Travis Aslesen of disciplining her last year after she listed "Netflix n' chill with my boyfriend" in a newspaper profile that included her hobbies. The comment has been interpreted by some as slang for casual sex.

Ludwig, who graduated in May, says she was unaware of the sexual undertones and thought the term meant to hang out and watch television shows.

The Elk Point-Jefferson School District's response denies the content of Ludwig's complaint, including whether Aslesen interrogated her about whether she knew the sexual nature of the term.

