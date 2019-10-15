School documents show decade of alleged sexual misconduct

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Central Connecticut State University documents detail nearly 10 years of investigations of alleged sexual misconduct and unwanted sexual advances by faculty and staff.

A university spokeswoman says 190-pages detailing the investigations into several employees were released after a Freedom of Information Act request by student reporters.

The New Britain Herald reports that seven professors, one lecturer, and one coach were found to be in violation of the sexual misconduct policy or were involved in some form of sexual misconduct.

University president Zulma Toro says one of the professors investigated is still employed with the university and continues to undergo the arbitration process. It is unclear if others are still employed.

The Office of Equity and Inclusion is implementing a 15-step plan to overhaul how allegations of sexual misconduct are addressed.

