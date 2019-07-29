School district says I-70 too dangerous, bans bus travel

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — A western Indiana school district no longer will allow its buses to travel on Interstate 70 west of Indianapolis, saying the freeway is too dangerous.

The Vigo County School Corp. in Terre Haute announced the new policy Monday, citing what it called a "significant number" of serious accidents on I-70. Travel on I-70 within Terre Haute also is prohibited.

School district spokesman Bill Riley says "our children will be safer staying off Interstate 70. While it might take a little longer to reach athletic events, that is a small price to pay for safer travel."

U.S. 40 also connects Terre Haute and Indianapolis.

The Terre Haute Tribune-Star reports athletic teams still will use I-465 around Indianapolis and I-65 to reach events in the central part of the state.

___

