School district responding to bus crash that killed boy

RUMFORD, Maine (AP) — A Maine school district in which a student who fell off his bicycle was killed by a school bus says it's making counselors available to help children cope with the tragedy.

Police say the 6-year-old boy was crossing a street on his bike in Rumford on Wednesday when he fell and was struck by the bus. The Rumford Police Department's investigating. Police Chief Stacy Carter did not return a call seeking comment Thursday.

Regional School Unit 10 confirmed the boy was a student at Rumford Elementary School. The district says in a statement that the school community is "grieving the loss" and "this tragedy is far-reaching throughout our community."

A Maine State Police spokesman says the agency sent a reconstruction team to the scene.