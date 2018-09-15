School district may raise tuition for nonresident students

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi school district may charge more for nonresident students.

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports that the Tupelo school district is debating raising tuition. The district is seeing a gradual rise in non-resident students, with numbers topping 450 this year.

In addition to state aid that Tupelo gets for each student, it charges $518 a year for nonresidents in grades K-8 and $600 a year for high school students.

Director of Student Support Services Pam Traylor tells school board members that Tupelo doesn't want to raise tuition too much. She says she believes Tupelo's teachers, advanced classes and extracurricular activities attract outsiders.

Other districts in northeast Mississippi charge from $140 a year in Booneville to $1,550 a year in Oxford, according to figures presented to Tupelo board members.

