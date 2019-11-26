School district can keep ‘Redskins’ name, but logos might go

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania school district can continue to call its sports teams "Redskins," but it must educate students about Native Americans to prevent stereotypes.

The state Human Relations Commission on Monday issued its decision in a long-running dispute with the Neshaminy School District.

The panel also said the district must remove any logos that “negatively stereotype Native Americans.” The high school’s baseball team hats feature a tomahawk, the basketball team’s logo is a profile of a Native American warrior and the football team is known as the “Skins.”

The dispute dates back to 2013 when the panel received a complaint which resulted in the commission filing its own charge accusing Neshaminy of violating a state human-relations law.

The district’s lawyer is reviewing the ruling.