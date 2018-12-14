School defends expulsion of Wade family friend

PLANTATION, Fla. (AP) — A South Florida prep school at the center of a dispute over the expulsion of a student who is friends with NBA star Dwayne Wade and actress Gabrielle Union says its handbook explicitly states that any student who uses profanity toward a staff member will be expelled.

Wade and Union released a statement Thursday supporting senior Cyrus Nance, who was a basketball player at American Heritage High in Plantation, Florida. He was expelled last month after a verbal altercation with a coach of another team at the school. Wade's son also plays at the school.

Nance's attorney, Benjamin Crump, says discrimination was involved in the expulsion.

The school said in a statement Friday those allegations are untrue.

The school says their investigation shows the evidence supports the school's disciplinary action.