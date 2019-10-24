School bus aide accused of striking special needs student

GENEVA, Ill. (AP) — A former northern Illinois bus aide is accused of striking a special needs student, knocking out two teeth.

Jean M. Micklevitz, who worked for the Burlington Central School District, is charged with aggravated battery to a child for allegedly dragging him to a seat after he refused to move from the bus steps. Kane County prosecutors say the 63-year-old Burlington woman then struck the boy several times in the face.

At the time of the Oct. 2 incident, Micklevitz was a helper on a bus for special needs students. She was arrested Wednesday and a Kane County judge ordered Micklevitz held in lieu of $30,000 bond. She posted bond and was released. It wasn't immediately known if she has legal representation.

District Superintendent Todd Stirn says Micklevitz and the bus driver were suspended after the school learned of the incident. Stirn wouldn't say how the driver was involved in the incident.