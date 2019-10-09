School announces closed hearing after alleged racist taunts

BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (AP) — The investigation into allegations of racial taunts by fans at a Rhode Island high school volleyball match is continuing.

Burrillville High School drew criticism after some of its students allegedly directed taunts at Central Falls High's team during a Sept. 24 game. Central Falls' team has several students of color.

Burrillville Superintendent Michael Sollitto told the town's school committee on Tuesday the district has conducted an internal investigation and is now educating students on "the importance of cultural awareness and respectful behavior" toward others.

He tells WJAR-TV the Rhode Island Interscholastic League —the governing body for high school sports in the state — will hold a closed hearing within the next few days involving superintendents, principals and coaches of both schools.

The Rhode Island Interscholastic League declined to comment.

