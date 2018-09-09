Saturday's Scores
|VOLLEYBALL
Sioux County def. Bayard, 25-18, 22-25, 25-14, 25-22
|Bishop Neuman Tournament
Battle Creek def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 25-16, 25-13
Beatrice def. Douglas County West, 25-17, 25-23
Bishop Neumann def. York, 25-7, 25-11
Omaha Gross Catholic def. Bennington, 25-23, 26-24
|Consolation Semifinal
Logan View-Scribner-Snyder def. York, 25-23, 25-15
|Semifinal
Beatrice def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 25-27, 25-22, 25-22
Bishop Neumann def. Battle Creek, 25-13, 25-19
|Fifth Place
Douglas County West def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 25-4, 25-13
|Third Place
Battle Creek def. Omaha Gross Catholic, 26-24, 25-14
|Championship
Bishop Neumann def. Beatrice, 25-14, 25-20
|Boone Central Tournament
|First Round
Columbus Lakeview def. Oakland-Craig, 25-15, 25-21
Crofton def. Central City, 15-25, 25-23, 25-11
Ord def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 25-15, 25-12
Stanton def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-7, 25-7
|Consolation Semifinal
Oakland-Craig def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 25-23, 25-22
|Semifinal
Columbus Lakeview def. Ord, 25-16, 25-23
Stanton def. Crofton, 25-16, 25-18
|Seventh Place
Boone Central/Newman Grove def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-12, 18-25, 25-19
|Third Place
Ord def. Crofton, 25-16, 25-21
|Championship
Stanton def. Columbus Lakeview, 25-19, 22-25, 25-19
|Cedar Bluffs Tournament
Archbishop Bergan def. Mead, 25-21, 25-13
Humphrey St. Francis def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 25-16, 13-25, 25-20
|Semifinal
Archbishop Bergan def. Humphrey St. Francis, 25-17, 25-14
|Cozad Tournament
Centura def. Valentine, 25-14, 25-21
Sidney def. Cozad, 25-8, 25-10
|Semifinal
Sidney def. Ogallala, 25-15, 25-14
|Championship
Sidney def. Centura, 17-25, 25-12, 25-16
|Elm Creek Tournament
Amherst def. Southern Valley, 25-23, 25-21
Hershey def. Pleasanton, 25-19, 25-21
Sutherland def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 25-20, 25-17
Wood River def. Elm Creek, 25-18, 18-25, 25-11
|Consolation Semifinal
Pleasanton def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 25-15, 23-25, 25-14
Southern Valley def. Elm Creek, 25-12, 25-10
|Semifinal
Hershey def. Sutherland, 25-20, 25-15
Wood River def. Amherst, 25-19, 18-25, 25-21
|Seventh Place
Elm Creek def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 25-19, 25-12
|Fifth Place
Pleasanton def. Southern Valley, 31-29, 25-21
|Third Place
Amherst def. Sutherland, 25-23, 25-18
|Championship
Hershey def. Wood River, 17-25, 25-12, 25-22
|Friend Tournament
Exeter/Milligan def. Kenesaw, 25-17, 25-15
Freeman def. Lawrence-Nelson, 25-20, 23-25, 25-14
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Friend, 25-12, 25-14
Meridian def. Sutton, 25-10, 26-24
|Consolation Semifinal
Sutton def. Friend, 23-25, 25-7, 25-18
|Semifinal
Exeter/Milligan def. Freeman, 24-26, 25-23, 25-18
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Meridian, 25-20, 25-19
|Fifth Place
Kenesaw def. Sutton, 25-12, 25-17
|Third Place
Freeman def. Meridian, 25-16, 27-25
|Championship
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family def. Exeter/Milligan, 25-21, 25-17
|Garden County Tournament
Garden County def. Creek Valley, 25-21, 25-22
Leyton def. Creek Valley, 25-17, 25-20
Leyton def. South Platte, 25-16, 16-25, 25-18
Leyton def. Garden County, 24-26, 25-19, 25-17
South Platte def. Creek Valley, 26-24, 25-12
South Platte def. Garden County, 25-23, 25-20
|Hitchcock County Tournament
|Pool Play
|Pool A
Axtell def. Wauneta-Palisade, 2-0
Hitchcock County def. Axtell, 2-0
Hitchcock County def. Wauneta-Palisade, 2-0
|Pool B
Alma def. Maywood-Hayes Center, 22-25, 25-16, 25-16
Alma def. Arapahoe, 25-16, 25-12
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Arapahoe, 2-1
|Fifth Place
Wauneta-Palisade def. Arapahoe, 2-0
|Third Place
Axtell def. Maywood-Hayes Center, 2-1
|Championship
Alma def. Hitchcock County, 2-0
|Howells-Dodge Tournament
Elgin Public/Pope John def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-17, 25-23
Elkhorn Valley def. Howells/Dodge, 25-15, 25-20
Howells/Dodge def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-15, 25-15
Howells/Dodge def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-21, 25-16
Shelby/Rising City def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-13, 27-25
Shelby/Rising City def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-23, 16-25, 25-20
|Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer Tournament
|Pool Play
|Pool A
Johnson-Brock def. Lewiston, 25-7, 25-5
Johnson-Brock def. Pawnee City, 25-16, 25-15
|Pool B
Falls City Sacred Heart def. Southern, 25-14, 26-24
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer def. Falls City Sacred Heart, 25-23, 25-17
|Kearney Tournament
Aurora def. North Platte, 25-18, 25-21
Grand Island def. Aurora, 23-25, 25-20, 25-22
Grand Island Northwest def. Grand Island, 25-23, 25-21
Gretna def. Kearney, 25-14, 25-16
Gretna def. Aurora, 25-19, 25-17
Gretna def. Grand Island, 25-15, 25-5
Kearney def. Aurora, 25-20, 25-19
Kearney def. Grand Island Northwest, 13-25, 25-20, 25-16
Kearney def. North Platte, 25-10, 25-19
North Platte def. Grand Island Northwest, 25-23, 25-21
North Platte def. Grand Island, 25-22, 25-13
|Loomis Tournament
|First Round
Elwood def. Silver Lake, 22-25, 25-10, 25-17
Hampton def. Bertrand, 21-25, 28-26, 25-20
Loomis def. Shelton, 25-12, 25-15
|Consolation Semifinal
Franklin def. Bertrand, 25-18, 21-25, 25-19
|Semifinal
Elwood def. Loomis, 23-25, 25-17, 25-17
Hampton def. Maxwell, 25-16, 25-16
|Seventh Place
Bertrand def. Shelton, 25-9, 23-25, 25-18
|Third Place
Loomis def. Maxwell, 25-12, 25-14
|Championship
Hampton def. Elwood, 25-18, 25-12
|Malcolm Tournament
|Pool Play
|Pool 1
Fort Calhoun def. Louisville, 25-21, 19-25, 25-19
Louisville def. Fairbury, 16-25, 25-17, 25-17
Malcolm def. Fairbury, 15-25, 25-19, 25-9
Malcolm def. Centennial, 25-23, 25-17
|Pool 2
Ashland-Greenwood def. Conestoga, 25-11, 25-8
Elmwood-Murdock def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-20, 25-16
Lincoln Lutheran def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-5, 25-15
Lincoln Lutheran def. Milford, 25-13, 25-11
Milford def. Conestoga, 25-8, 25-9
|Ninth Place
Louisville def. Conestoga, 25-6, 25-5
|Seventh Place
Ashland-Greenwood def. Fort Calhoun, 25-21, 25-21
|Fifth Place
Fairbury def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-18, 25-18
|Third Place
Milford def. Centennial, 25-15, 20-25, 25-19
|Championship
Lincoln Lutheran def. Malcolm, 25-10, 25-10
|Millard North Invitational
|Pool Play
|Pool A
Millard North def. Omaha Duchesne Academy, 25-18, 25-16
Millard North def. Lincoln North Star, 25-15, 25-12
Millard North def. Millard West, 25-21, 25-17
|Pool B
Omaha Concordia def. Millard South, 25-20, 25-18
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Omaha Concordia, 25-21, 25-12
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Millard South, 25-22, 25-18
St. James Academy, Kan. def. Omaha Skutt Catholic, 25-16, 25-19
St. James Academy, Kan. def. Millard South, 21-25, 25-18, 25-19
St. James Academy, Kan. def. Omaha Concordia, 21-25, 25-12, 25-14
|Seventh Place
Millard South def. Lincoln North Star, 25-15, 25-9
|Fifth Place
Omaha Duchesne Academy def. Omaha Concordia, 25-20, 25-23
|Third Place
Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Millard West, 25-21, 23-25, 25-21
|Championship
Millard North def. St. James Academy, Kan., 18-25, 25-21, 25-15
|Norris Tournament
|Pool Play
|Pool A
Columbus def. Platteview, 24-26, 25-16, 25-21
Columbus def. Crete, 25-12, 25-7
Norris def. Crete, 25-12, 25-8
Norris def. Columbus, 25-13, 25-12
Norris def. Platteview, 25-11, 23-25, 25-15
Platteview def. Crete, 25-13, 25-13
|Pool B
Ralston def. Blair, 25-21, 25-15
Seward def. Ralston, 25-10, 25-13
Seward def. Blair, 25-15, 25-15
Waverly def. Blair, 25-14, 25-13
Waverly def. Ralston, 25-10, 25-8
Waverly def. Seward, 25-15, 25-21
|Seventh Place
Ralston def. Crete, 28-26, 25-17
|Fifth Place
Platteview def. Blair, 25-19, 26-28, 25-15
|Third Place
Seward def. Columbus, 25-23, 25-16
|Championship
Waverly def. Norris, 25-23, 18-25, 25-16
|Omaha Bryan Tournament
|Pool Play
|Pool A
Columbus Scotus def. Fremont, 25-23, 25-14
|Pool B
Bellevue East def. Omaha Bryan, 25-14, 25-9
|Sandy Creek Tournament
|Pool Play
|White Pool
Arcadia-Loup City def. Sandy Creek, 25-19, 25-21
Ravenna def. Sandy Creek, 25-19, 25-10
|Red Pool
Doniphan-Trumbull def. Fillmore Central, 16-25, 25-16, 25-16
Superior def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-19, 25-23
Superior def. Fillmore Central, 25-11, 25-20
|Fifth Place
Fillmore Central def. Sandy Creek, 21-25, 25-20, 25-19
|Third Place
Doniphan-Trumbull def. Ravenna, 25-8, 25-13
|Championship
Superior def. Arcadia-Loup City, 25-12, 25-22
|Seven Valleys Tournament
Ansley-Litchfield def. Brady, 9-25, 25-14, 25-22
Mullen def. Twin Loup, 25-17, 25-21
South Loup def. Anselmo-Merna, 25-16, 25-17
|Consolation Semifinal
Anselmo-Merna def. Medicine Valley, 20-25, 25-18, 25-21
|Semifinal
Mullen def. Ansley-Litchfield, 25-19, 25-20
South Loup def. Sandhills/Thedford, 25-11, 25-7
|Fifth Place
Anselmo-Merna def. Twin Loup, 25-14, 24-26, 25-18
|Third Place
Ansley-Litchfield def. Sandhills/Thedford, 25-16, 25-10
|Championship
South Loup def. Mullen, 25-19, 25-19
|Sheridan County Tournament
Crawford def. Hemingford, 25-17, 25-16
Crawford def. Hay Springs, 25-11, 25-21
Gordon/Rushville def. Hemingford, 25-15, 25-17
Gordon/Rushville def. Kimball, 25-21, 25-13
Gordon/Rushville def. Hay Springs, 25-15, 25-7
Hemingford def. Hay Springs, 22-25, 25-6, 25-20
Kimball def. Hemingford, 24-26, 25-18, 25-19
Kimball def. Crawford, 25-15, 28-26
Kimball def. Hay Springs, 25-19, 25-15
|St. Edward Tournament
|First Round
Elba def. St. Edward, 10-25, 25-23, 25-21
|Quarterfinal
McCool Junction def. Harvard, 19-25, 25-21, 25-18
|Wakefield Tournament
|Pool Play
|Pool A
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Ponca, 18-25, 25-13, 25-21
Pierce def. Wakefield, 25-15, 25-21
|Pool B
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur def. Homer, 25-22, 25-18
Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Lutheran High Northeast, 25-23, 25-22
|Consolation Semifinal
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur def. Wakefield, 18-25, 25-20, 25-16
Ponca def. Homer, 25-20, 25-22
|Semifinal
Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 25-9, 25-12
Lutheran High Northeast def. Pierce, 25-22, 22-25, 25-17
|Seventh Place
Wakefield def. Homer, 25-22, 28-26
|Fifth Place
Ponca def. Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur, 25-18, 25-13
|Third Place
Pierce def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 25-20, 25-14
|Championship
Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Lutheran High Northeast, 27-25, 25-17