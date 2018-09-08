Saturday's Scores
|VOLLEYBALL
|Bishop Neuman Tournament
Battle Creek def. Logan View-Scribner-Snyder, 25-16, 25-13
Bishop Neumann def. York, 25-7, 25-11
|Boone Central Tournament
|First Round
Columbus Lakeview def. Oakland-Craig, 25-15, 25-21
Crofton def. Central City, 15-25, 25-23, 25-11
Ord def. Boone Central/Newman Grove, 25-15, 25-12
|Cedar Bluffs Tournament
Archbishop Bergan def. Mead, 25-21, 25-13
Humphrey St. Francis def. Omaha Brownell-Talbot, 25-16, 13-25, 25-20
|Semifinal
Archbishop Bergan def. Humphrey St. Francis, 25-17, 25-14
|Cozad Tournament
Centura def. Valentine, 25-14, 25-21
Sidney def. Cozad, 25-8, 25-10
|Elm Creek Tournament
Amherst def. Southern Valley, 25-23, 25-21
Hershey def. Pleasanton, 25-19, 25-21
Sutherland def. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 25-20, 25-17
Wood River def. Elm Creek, 25-18, 18-25, 25-11
|Friend Tournament
Meridian def. Sutton, 25-10, 26-24
|Hitchcock County Tournament
|Pool Play
|Pool A
Axtell def. Wauneta-Palisade, 2-0
Hitchcock County def. Axtell, 2-0
Hitchcock County def. Wauneta-Palisade, 2-0
|Pool B
Alma def. Maywood-Hayes Center, 22-25, 25-16, 25-16
Alma def. Arapahoe, 25-16, 25-12
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Arapahoe, 2-1
|Fifth Place
Wauneta-Palisade def. Arapahoe, 2-0
|Third Place
Axtell def. Maywood-Hayes Center, 2-1
|Championship
Alma def. Hitchcock County, 2-0
|Howells-Dodge Tournament
Elgin Public/Pope John def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-17, 25-23
Elkhorn Valley def. Howells/Dodge, 25-15, 25-20
Howells/Dodge def. Shelby/Rising City, 25-15, 25-15
Howells/Dodge def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-21, 25-16
Shelby/Rising City def. Elkhorn Valley, 25-13, 27-25
Shelby/Rising City def. Elgin Public/Pope John, 25-23, 16-25, 25-20
|Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer Tournament
|Pool Play
|Pool A
Johnson-Brock def. Lewiston, 25-7, 25-5
Johnson-Brock def. Pawnee City, 25-16, 25-15
|Pool B
Falls City Sacred Heart def. Southern, 25-14, 26-24
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer def. Falls City Sacred Heart, 25-23, 25-17
|Loomis Tournament
|First Round
Elwood def. Silver Lake, 22-25, 25-10, 25-17
Hampton def. Bertrand, 21-25, 28-26, 25-20
Loomis def. Shelton, 25-12, 25-15
|Malcolm Tournament
|Pool Play
|Pool 1
Fort Calhoun def. Louisville, 25-21, 19-25, 25-19
Louisville def. Fairbury, 16-25, 25-17, 25-17
Malcolm def. Fairbury, 15-25, 25-19, 25-9
Malcolm def. Centennial, 25-23, 25-17
|Pool 2
Ashland-Greenwood def. Conestoga, 25-11, 25-8
Elmwood-Murdock def. Ashland-Greenwood, 25-20, 25-16
Lincoln Lutheran def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-5, 25-15
Lincoln Lutheran def. Milford, 25-13, 25-11
Milford def. Conestoga, 25-8, 25-9
|Ninth Place
Louisville def. Conestoga, 25-6, 25-5
|Seventh Place
Ashland-Greenwood def. Fort Calhoun, 25-21, 25-21
|Fifth Place
Fairbury def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-18, 25-18
|Third Place
Milford def. Centennial, 25-15, 20-25, 25-19
|Championship
Lincoln Lutheran def. Malcolm, 25-10, 25-10
|Norris Tournament
|Pool Play
|Pool A
Columbus def. Platteview, 24-26, 25-16, 25-21
Columbus def. Crete, 25-12, 25-7
Norris def. Crete, 25-12, 25-8
Norris def. Columbus, 25-13, 25-12
Norris def. Platteview, 25-11, 23-25, 25-15
|Pool B
Seward def. Blair, 25-15, 25-15
|Omaha Bryan Tournament
|Pool Play
|Pool A
Columbus Scotus def. Fremont, 25-23, 25-14
|Pool B
Bellevue East def. Omaha Bryan, 25-14, 25-9
|Sandy Creek Tournament
|Pool Play
|White Pool
Arcadia-Loup City def. Sandy Creek, 25-19, 25-21
Ravenna def. Sandy Creek, 25-19, 25-10
|Red Pool
Doniphan-Trumbull def. Fillmore Central, 16-25, 25-16, 25-16
Superior def. Doniphan-Trumbull, 25-19, 25-23
Superior def. Fillmore Central, 25-11, 25-20
|Sheridan County Tournament
Kimball def. Crawford, 25-15, 28-26
|Wakefield Tournament
|Pool Play
|Pool A
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge def. Ponca, 18-25, 25-13, 25-21
Pierce def. Wakefield, 25-15, 25-21
|Pool B
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur def. Homer, 25-22, 25-18
Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Lutheran High Northeast, 25-23, 25-22
|Consolation Semifinal
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur def. Wakefield, 18-25, 25-20, 25-16
Ponca def. Homer, 25-20, 25-22
|Semifinal
Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 25-9, 25-12
Lutheran High Northeast def. Pierce, 25-22, 22-25, 25-17
|Seventh Place
Wakefield def. Homer, 25-22, 28-26
|Fifth Place
Ponca def. Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur, 25-18, 25-13
|Third Place
Pierce def. Laurel-Concord/Coleridge, 25-20, 25-14
|Championship
Hartington Cedar Catholic def. Lutheran High Northeast, 27-25, 25-17