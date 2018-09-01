VOLLEYBALL
Beatrice Tournament

Grand Island Northwest def. Beatrice, 14-25, 28-26, 25-20

Waverly def. Bennington, 25-23, 26-24

Fort Calhoun Tournament

Logan View def. Winnebago, 25-12, 25-15

Freeman Tournament
Pool Play
Pool A

Elmwood-Murdock def. Sterling, 25-21, 25-27, 25-23

Pool B

Deshler def. Pawnee City, 19-25, 25-22, 25-16

Gillette, Wyo. Tournament
Bronze Tournament
First Round

Big Horn, Wyo. def. Scottsbluff, 21-25, 25-19, 25-23

Thunder Basin, Wyo. def. Gering, 25-18, 25-14

Heartland Crossroads Tournament
Pool Play
Pool A

Millard West def. Lincoln North Star, 25-10, 25-20

Millard West def. Columbus, 25-10, 25-12

Lexington Tournament

Chase County def. Lexington, 25-18, 25-21

Hastings def. North Platte St. Patrick's, 25-16, 25-7

Holdrege def. Hershey, 26-24, 13-25, 25-22

St. Paul def. Broken Bow, 25-6, 25-18

Consolation Semifinal

Broken Bow def. North Platte St. Patrick's, 25-22, 25-19

Lexington def. Hershey, 25-23, 20-25, 25-21

Semifinal

Chase County def. Holdrege, 25-16, 25-16

St. Paul def. Hastings, 25-18, 26-24

Seventh Place

Hershey def. North Platte St. Patrick's, 25-20, 26-24

Third Place

Hastings def. Holdrege, 25-14, 25-20

Championship

St. Paul def. Chase County, 25-18, 25-12

Northeast Nebraska Tournament
Second Round
Gold Pool

Archbishop Bergan def. Lutheran High Northeast, 27-25, 25-18

Archbishop Bergan def. Wayne, 25-23, 25-23

Lutheran High Northeast def. North Bend Central, 25-21, 26-24

Wayne def. Lutheran High Northeast, 27-25, 25-20

Silver Pool

West Point-Beemer def. Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur, 25-18, 25-15

Wisner-Pilger def. West Point-Beemer, 25-19, 25-14

Bronze Pool

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur def. Oakland-Craig, 25-22, 16-25, 25-17

Pender def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-18, 25-11

Pender def. Wakefield, 16-25, 25-20, 25-22

Wisner-Pilger def. Oakland-Craig, 25-11, 25-13

Omaha North Tournament

Omaha Benson def. Omaha North, 25-18, 26-24

Wahoo Tournament
Pool Play
Pool A

Lincoln Christian def. Crete, 25-15, 25-14

Wahoo def. Crete, 25-10, 25-4

Wahoo def. Lincoln Christian, 25-19, 25-20

Pool B

Omaha Concordia def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-13, 25-10

Omaha Concordia def. Ord, 25-15, 25-16

Omaha Roncalli def. Ord, 25-27, 25-22, 25-19

Fifth Place

Ord def. Crete, 25-13, 25-14

Third Place

Lincoln Christian def. Omaha Roncalli, 25-23, 25-18

Championship

Wahoo def. Omaha Concordia, 25-22, 25-18

Weeping Water Tournament
Pool Play
Pool A

Falls City Sacred Heart def. East Butler, 25-21, 25-11

Falls City Sacred Heart def. Weeping Water, 25-14, 25-14

Weeping Water def. East Butler, 25-15, 26-28, 27-25

Pool B

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer def. Conestoga, 25-10, 25-7

Nebraska City Lourdes def. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer, 25-21, 25-20

Nebraska City Lourdes def. Conestoga, 25-8, 25-7

Fifth Place

East Butler def. Conestoga, 25-15, 25-14

Third Place

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer def. Weeping Water, 25-12, 25-23

Championship

Nebraska City Lourdes def. Falls City Sacred Heart, 25-22, 26-24