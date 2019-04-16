SIU-Carbondale adding recruiters in Chicago and St. Louis

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Southern Illinois University in Carbondale is making another move in its effort to reverse declining enrollment by stationing additional recruiters in Chicago and St. Louis.

The Southern Illinoisan in Carbondale reports university officials say they will add a recruiter in both cities and will hire another full-time recruiter to be stationed in Chicago.

Associate Chancellor Jennifer DeHaemers notes out-of-state institutions have increased their presence in Illinois, particularly in Chicago, upping the competition for students. She says the additional recruiters in cities that have long been key sources of new students will help SIU be more competitive.

DeHaemers says the university isn't taking its eye off the southern Illinois population, and will continue to have Carbondale-based staff visiting the area and central Illinois.

Enrollment at the Carbondale campus dropped to 12,817 students this fall semester. The campus's enrollment is about half of its 1991 peak of 24,869 students.

___

