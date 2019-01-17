SC gov, legislative leaders want education funding revamp

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Discussions on education reform are already dominating the beginning of South Carolina's legislative session, and some of the state's top Republicans want an in-depth look at the decades-old formula used to determine how the system is funded.

Gov. Henry McMaster, Senate President Harvey Peeler and House Speaker Jay Lucas wrote Thursday to Frank Rainwater, asking the Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Office director for a report on South Carolina's education funding formula.

McMaster and chamber leaders note the formula used to determine public education funding is more than 40 years old and "fails to provide sufficient measures of accountability in student outcomes."

The governor's budget includes a proposal to raise teacher salaries by 5 percent and make sure a police officer is present in every school in the state.