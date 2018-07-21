S. Idaho charter school OKs employee request to carry gun

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (AP) — Officials at a south-central Idaho charter school have approved allowing a school employee to carry a concealed firearm on campus.

The Times-News reports that Xavier Charter School's board of trustees on Thursday unanimously approved the request from the employee.

The charter school in Twin Falls already has an existing policy allowing employees who request permission to carry a concealed firearm. This was the first time an employee put in a request.

School Board Chairwoman Debbi Burr says allowing an employee to carry a gun on campus is about keeping children safe and not about the Second Amendment and gun rights.

The board declined to name the employee who is approved to carry the concealed weapon.

