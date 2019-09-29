Rutgers fires coach Ash after 8 wins in 3-plus seasons

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Rutgers has fired football coach Chris Ash four games into a season where the hapless Scarlet Knights are showing little progress.

Athletic director Pat Hobb announced the firing less than 24 hours after Rutgers (1-3) was embarrassed 52-0 by Michigan. The Scarlet Knights were 1-11 last season and have not won a Big Ten game since 2017.

Hobbs also announced offensive coordinator John McNulty has been fired and tight ends coach Nunzio Campanile will serve as interim head coach for the remainder of the season.

The 45-year-old Ash posted an 8-32 record in three-plus years, including a 3-26 mark in the Big Ten Conference.

Rutgers will host Maryland on Saturday.

