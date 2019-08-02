Review of UNC hospital unit 'in crisis' finds no deficiency

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Health officials say an investigation into the University of North Carolina Hospital's pediatric cardiology unit found "no current deficiencies" after a New York Times article described higher death rates in the unit that performs child heart surgeries.

In a Thursday statement, the state Department of Health and Human Services said it and the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services reviewed the Congenital Heart Program after the newspaper's May 30 story. The paper reported it received recordings of the chief of pediatric cardiology saying during a meeting: "We are in crisis, and everyone is aware of that." UNC released cardiology mortality rate data to the paper showing more deaths than at many other hospitals.

Hospital officials confirmed receiving the DHHS report, but declined to comment further.