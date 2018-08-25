Report on school counseling department due soon

BEDFORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire school district expects to receive a report soon on possible counseling department misconduct at its high school following a former counselor's guilty plea to sexually assaulting a student at a different school.

The Bedford superintendent's office says the district expects to receive an investigator's report Monday on Bedford High School.

Kristie Torbick was sentenced in July to up to five years in prison for the assault involving a 14-year-old student at Exeter High School. She used to work at the high school in Bedford.

At her sentencing, Bedford High School counseling employees wrote or spoke on Torbick's behalf. Some parents criticized that. The superintendent's office said the school will issue a protocol for students and families that have requested a change in counselor.