Reno school district reports new whooping cough case

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Officials in a Reno school district say another case of whooping cough has been reported.

The Washoe County School District confirmed Wednesday that a student at Damonte Ranch High School has been diagnosed with it.

District administrators have sent a letter informing parents how to prevent whooping cough, also known as pertussis.

Washoe County Health District spokesman Scott Oxarart says three cases of whooping cough have been confirmed so far but another two have been deemed “probable.”

The recent outbreak forced 19 unvaccinated students to unenroll from Damonte Ranch earlier this month.

Unenrollment allows the students to avoid being labeled as chronically absent during the disease’s 21-day incubation period.

A new diagnosis could potentially draw out those students’ absences.

Symptoms of whooping cough include fever, runny nose and coughing fits.