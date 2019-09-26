Ray LaHood named chairman of Abraham Lincoln Library board

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Former Illinois congressman and U.S. Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood has been named chairman of the board of directors of the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in Springfield.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced LaHood's appointment Thursday.

LaHood, a Peoria Republican, represented the 18th Congressional District from 1995 to 2009. The district includes the largest portion of the district Lincoln represented in Congress. He was President Barack Obama's transportation secretary from 2009 to 2013.

Pritzker also named librarian and conservator Joan Brodsky as the museum board's historic preservation expert. She is on the Board of Visitors of the Syracuse University Library and Chicago's Newberry Library board.

Other appointments to the board made Thursday include, Kathryn Harris, formerly of the Southern Illinois University School of Medicine and president of the Sangamon County Historical Society Board, and Chicago History Museum president Gary T. Johnson.