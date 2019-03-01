Rapper charged in 2017 shooting to perform during tourney

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A Tennessee rapper charged in connection with the 100 bullets fired in a North Carolina city during the 2017 Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association tournament is scheduled to return to the city during this year's tournament.

The Charlotte Observer reports Sammie Benson, a Memphis rapper known as Blac Youngsta, is scheduled to perform at a Charlotte nightclub Saturday. The Mecklenburg County District Attorney's Office said Thursday that Benson's trial date for six charges related to the 2017 shooting is not yet set.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said the shots were fired at homes and cars shortly before the last game of the 2017 tournament at a nearby arena. No one was hurt.

Two others are also charged in connection with the shooting. Benson has denied the allegations, releasing a mixtape called "I'm Innocent."

