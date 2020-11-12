RISE Education: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

BEIJING (AP) _ RISE Education Cayman Ltd. (REDU) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $4.1 million.

The Beijing-based company said it had profit of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 9 cents per share.

The provider of after-school English and tutoring services posted revenue of $47.1 million in the period.

RISE Education shares have declined slightly more than 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 13% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on REDU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/REDU