RI education department legal counsel to step down

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The chief legal counsel of the Rhode Island Department of Education is leaving her position, although officials say her departure is not connected to the revelation that she isn't licensed to practice in the state.

RIDE spokeswoman Meg Geoghegan tells WPRI-TV that Jessica Roche is stepping down due to her family's decision to move out of the state.

Geoghegan said Tuesday Roche had planned to take the bar exam in July, but she will leave before then.

Roche is certified in Massachusetts and New Hampshire, but not Rhode Island.

State officials say they knew she wasn't a member of the Rhode Island Bar when she was hired about a year ago, and that she works in a supervisory role.

