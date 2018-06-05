RI education department legal counsel not barred in state

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The chief legal counsel of the Rhode Island Department of Education isn't licensed to practice in the state.

The Providence Journal reports Jessica Roche is certified in Massachusetts and New Hampshire but not in Rhode Island. Roche was hired by the state Department of Education about a year ago.

State officials say they knew Roche wasn't a member of the Rhode Island Bar when she was brought onboard. They say Roche works in a supervisory role.

Assistant Commissioner Mary Ann Snider says there are three other lawyers who represent the department in court. Snider described Roche's role as a "strategic thinker."

Roger Williams University professor David Logan says Roche is violating Rhode Island law. Logan says "giving advice to a lay person or reviewing regulations" count as practicing law.

