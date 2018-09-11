Purdue sets enrollment record on its West Lafayette campus

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — A burgeoning freshman class has helped lift Purdue University to a record enrollment on its West Lafayette campus.

A campus census released Monday shows more than 43,400 students were enrolled for the fall semester. That's a 4.4 percent increase from the previous record set in fall 2017, when about 41,600 students were enrolled.

The Journal & Courier reports Purdue had aimed for a freshmen enrollment this fall of about 7,800 freshmen, but when classes started in August the school had a record freshman class that topped 8,300.

Indiana residents made up 48 percent of the freshman class.

Purdue attributed much of the record enrollment to the freshman class and increasing four- and six-year graduation rates, which has resulted in more students enrolled beyond their first and second years.

