Purdue University eliminates plastic straws for paper option

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Purdue University hopes to reduce unnecessary waste by replacing plastic straws with paper ones at its West Lafayette campus.

The transition was completed this month. It affects more than 30 campus operations, including all the restaurants in the Purdue Memorial Union.

Purdue Dining & Catering estimates the campus used 650,000 plastic straws in the past year.

Tom Coleman is director of retail dining for Purdue Dining & Catering. He says the transition shows the university's "commitment to sustainability."

The university says it's purchasing its paper straws from Fort Wayne-based Aardvark. The company says its straws fully decompose in 45 to 60 days when composted.

The West Lafayette City Council approved a resolution earlier this year that asked businesses to reduce their use of plastic straws, stirrers and utensils.