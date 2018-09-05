Public library filled with books turns away donations

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (AP) — A public library in Tennessee has received so many books recently that it has begun turning away donations.

The director of the Elizabethton/Carter County Public Library, Renita Barksdale, tells the Johnson City Press the library has had to rent two storage spaces to hold recent donations. Barksdale says even the storage spaces are "filled to the brim."

The library announced the change in its donation policy last week. It says it will hold a book sale this month and may then start accepting donations again. Elizabethton is about 41 miles (65 kilometers) northeast of Greeneville.

Information from: Johnson City Press, http://www.johnsoncitypress.com