Prosecutor claims judges went behind his back in lawsuit

PASCO, Wash. (AP) — A rarely seen lawsuit is headed to the Washington State Supreme Court.

The Tri-City Herald reports Franklin County Prosecutor Shawn Sant, in an appeal filed Friday, asks the state's highest court to review whether seven Superior Court judges violated due process in their paperless records suit against the county clerk.

The dispute arose after Sant revoked the special deputy prosecutor status of W. Dale Kamerrer, who was representing the judges, after it appeared the case was resolved.

The same day, all seven judges signed an administrative order reappointing Kamerrer to be a special deputy prosecutor and ordering the county to pay his fees.

There was no public hearing and Sant says he was not notified of the order.

Sant and case law suggest the elected prosecutor is responsible for appointing special deputy prosecutors

