Program to give community college students financial help

Dr. Terry Murrell, left, president of Western Iowa Tech Community College, speaks with Dr. Matt Johnson, CEO of the Cherokee Regional Medical Center, during an announcement for the "Cherokee County Promise" at the WITCC campus in Cherokee, Iowa, Wednesday, July 25, 2018. The program provides financial aid for residents enrolled in West Iowa Tech Community College programs. (Tim Gallagher/Sioux City Journal via AP)

CHEROKEE, Iowa (AP) — A new program in northwestern Iowa provides financial support for residents enrolled in West Iowa Tech Community College programs.

The Sioux City Journal reports that the Cherokee County Promise program covers the cost of tuition and fees after financial aid has been applied. Students enrolled in the program commit to working and living in Cherokee County for three years after they graduate.

Dr. Matt Johnson is the CEO of the Cherokee Regional Medical Center. He unveiled the incentive program at the college on Wednesday.

Iowa Workforce Development says the county is projected to lose 14 percent of its workforce in the next decade. The agency says those expected losses are mostly attributed to an aging population and young professionals leaving the area.

Information from: Sioux City Journal, http://www.siouxcityjournal.com