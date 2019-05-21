Probe done on blackface photo in Virginia gov's yearbook

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A law firm has completed its investigation into how a racist photo appeared on a yearbook page for Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam.

Eastern Virginia Medical School said in a statement Tuesday that the findings will be announced at a press conference on Wednesday.

The independent investigation was conducted by the law firm McGuireWoods on behalf of the medical school in Norfolk.

Northam's profile in the 1984 yearbook includes a photo of a man in blackface standing next to someone in Ku Klux Klan clothing. Northam denies being in the photo, which nearly ended his political career in February. Yearbook staff members have disagreed over whether the photo could have been mistakenly placed on Northam's page.

Thousands of letters and emails were sent to alumni asking for information.