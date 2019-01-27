Princeton cruises past D-III Wesley College 91-62

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Ryan Schwieger scored 15 points on 6-for-6 shooting with two 3-pointers and Princeton rolled to a 91-62 win over Division III Wesley College on Sunday.

Three other players reached double figures and the Tigers (10-5), who have won five straight, played 15 players. Jerome Desrosiers had 12 rebounds as Princeton had a 52-27 rebounding advantage.

Princeton was without leading scorer Devin Cannady (19.5 points per game), who was suspended for a violation of team rules. He was arrested following a confrontation with a campus police officer at a convenience store on Jan. 18.

Brian Cameron, who leads the Atlantic East in scoring at 25.1 ppg led Wesley with 25 points. Evan Anderson, who averages 19 on 43 percent shooting from 3-point range, was held to 2 for 12 and missed all five of his 3s for the Wolverines.

Princeton is now 30-0 in its tradition of facing a lower-division team in the first game following semester finals.