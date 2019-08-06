Preschool teacher sentenced over playground fighting video

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a former teacher at an Ohio preschool accused of recording and posting a video online of children fighting at the school playground has been sentenced to three weekends in jail on 14 endangering children counts.

The Columbus Dispatch reports 31-year-old Chavay Jessie, also known as Chavay Williams, was sentenced Monday in Franklin County Municipal Court. The video posted on Snapchat in 2018 showed children fighting at Playtime Pre-School where the Columbus woman was teaching. The video contained emojis including a boxing glove and showed children crying and trying to escape.

Jessie told authorities she wanted to document the chaos for parents and administrators, but doesn't know how the video got on social media.

A person at a phone listing for her attorney, Sallynda Rothchild Dennison, declined to comment.

Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com