Study to examine how Arkansas prepares students

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A new study will examine how Arkansas is readying preschool-age children for success in school.

The study was commissioned by the Walton Family Foundation and will research the features of the Arkansas Better Chance program that best prepare children for kindergarten success. The statewide program is funded through an appropriation of the Arkansas Department of Education.

Kathy Smith is the senior program adviser for the foundation. She tells the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that the study comes after some legislators questioned how the program "is performing in terms of kindergarten readiness."

Researcher Diana Schaack says she hopes that the study's results will lead to identification of preschool components that policymakers and foundations might want to support.

This story has been corrected to show the study hasn't yet been conducted.

