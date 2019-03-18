Police officer suspended amid white nationalist affiliation

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (AP) — A Virginia police officer has been removed as a school resource officer and suspended from the police department amid allegations that he's a member of a white nationalist group.

The Chesterfield County Police Department said Monday that he was suspended pending a recommendation for termination from the police chief, Col. Jeffrey Katz.

Neither the department nor Katz named the officer.

In a tweet, Katz said there is "NO PLACE for intolerant behavior in public service." He said the department "will not accept affiliations which even remotely lend themselves to predispositions of bias."

The department's Office of Professional Standards is investigating.

Under Virginia law, the department must notify an officer in writing of any charges and the action that may be taken. The officer has at least five days to respond.