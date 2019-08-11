Police investigate possible drugged drinks, assault in Davis

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Police in the college town of Davis, California are investigating multiple cases of sexual assault, all stemming from women possibly being drugged at downtown bars.

Deputy Police Chief Paul Doroshov says since April the department has been notified of nine instances where college women in their early 20s may have been drugged.

KCRA-TV reported Saturday that six of those cases were reported in last two months, and three are being investigated as sexual assault.

Doroshov urges anybody who thinks they may have been drugged to get tested right away.

He says no specific bar has been named because the alleged victims typically visited multiple bars.

Nearly 40,000 people attend the University of California, Davis.

___

Information from: KCRA-TV.