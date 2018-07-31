Police investigate apparent drowning in river near college

POULTNEY, Vt. (AP) — Police in Vermont are investigating an apparent drowning in a river behind the Green Mountain College campus.

State police say they responded to a report Monday afternoon of an unresponsive man found partially submerged in the Poultney River. Troopers attempted CPR, but were unsuccessful.

The man has been identified as 20-year-old Fuquan Ford, of Albany, New York.